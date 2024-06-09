Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,986,000 after buying an additional 300,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after buying an additional 133,037 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTI traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.95. 1,838,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,587. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $264.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.41 and a 200 day moving average of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $394.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

