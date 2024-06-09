Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $1,019,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,490 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,887,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,886,000 after purchasing an additional 404,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IBM opened at $170.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $129.18 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.