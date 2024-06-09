Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $359,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,403,000 after buying an additional 26,985,803 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,820,000 after buying an additional 14,778,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,972,000. Finally, Oikos Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 1,908,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,600,000 after purchasing an additional 992,700 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.64. The stock has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $62.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

