Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Purchases Shares of 274,776 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 274,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,929,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,835 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6,436.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,718,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,381 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,722.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,887,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,029,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,770 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

