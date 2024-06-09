Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $764,604,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 255.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,232 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,583 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 211.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,003,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $107.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.30 and a 200 day moving average of $103.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

