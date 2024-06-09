Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,039,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,525,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total value of $17,046,710.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,188,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,116,945,268.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total transaction of $17,046,710.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,188,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,116,945,268.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,804 shares of company stock valued at $278,236,284. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $849.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $432.34 and a 52 week high of $856.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $775.80 and its 200 day moving average is $708.73. The firm has a market cap of $807.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

