Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 27,675 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,675 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,998,000 after buying an additional 3,798,757 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,272 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 867,628 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,653,000 after purchasing an additional 632,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,181,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.47. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $43.87.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.