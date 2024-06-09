Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VTYX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised Ventyx Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventyx Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Ventyx Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $229.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $17,435,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 8,483.8% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 507,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 501,733 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 944.4% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,164,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,923 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $3,437,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

