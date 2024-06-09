Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up 1.9% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Natixis Investment Managers International owned approximately 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $26,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 506.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,077 shares of company stock worth $2,594,452. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRSK traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.00. The stock had a trading volume of 898,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.32 and a 52 week high of $264.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.14.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

