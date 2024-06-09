Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Purchases 30,059 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,059 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises about 5.1% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Synopsys worth $234,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $571.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.87 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $557.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.55.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,352 shares of company stock worth $12,996,801 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

