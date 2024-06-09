Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,621 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CRH worth $27,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $6,224,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $1,557,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $10,534,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.82. 10,472,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,240,767. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.75. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.28.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

