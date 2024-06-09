Verition Fund Management LLC Has $20.23 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Eagle Materials worth $20,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 112.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EXP traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.69. 236,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,573. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.03 and a 52 week high of $276.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.12 and its 200-day moving average is $232.31.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXP

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.