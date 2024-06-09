Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,776,635 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240,952 shares during the quarter. Old National Bancorp makes up about 0.5% of Verition Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $63,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 57.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Hovde Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

ONB traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $16.30. 1,517,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,031. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old National Bancorp news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

