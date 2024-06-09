Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $681,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 121,551 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $8,232,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $121.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $125.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

