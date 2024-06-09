Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 12,842 SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of LGLV stock opened at $152.95 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1-year low of $129.77 and a 1-year high of $156.01. The company has a market cap of $700.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.06.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

