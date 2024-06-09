Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,339 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,283,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,485,000 after buying an additional 511,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $77.51.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

