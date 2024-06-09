Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $238,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.