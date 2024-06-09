Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $5.86 Million in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 205,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,000. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF comprises 5.7% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 519.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 334,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after buying an additional 280,819 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,125,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1,173.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,441,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTI opened at $27.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $28.72.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

