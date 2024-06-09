Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $919,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peavine Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,142,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280,653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,164 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $144,757,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0594 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

