Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $152,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20,641.9% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in Tesla by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,960 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Matthew 25 Management Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 171,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,560 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,248. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $177.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.46. The stock has a market cap of $566.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.