Vestal Point Capital LP Buys Shares of 85,429 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Vestal Point Capital LP owned approximately 0.12% of Ovid Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OVID. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,274,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin acquired 18,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $50,364.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,616,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,133.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26.
Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.
