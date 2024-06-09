Vestal Point Capital LP Invests $1.35 Million in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. Vestal Point Capital LP owned approximately 1.57% of Chimerix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Chimerix by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 72,719 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chimerix in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,240,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 190.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 387,638 shares during the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMRX opened at $0.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.46.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 25,337.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMRX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

