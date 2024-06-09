Vestal Point Capital LP Invests $105.41 Million in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,408,000. Neurocrine Biosciences comprises 11.2% of Vestal Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Vestal Point Capital LP owned 0.80% of Neurocrine Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $5,402,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $10,453,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $10,453,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,997 shares of company stock valued at $28,773,215. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $134.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.78. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.61 and a 1 year high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBIX. UBS Group raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.85.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

