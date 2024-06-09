Vestal Point Capital LP Invests $42.63 Million in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 800,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,632,000. Globus Medical accounts for approximately 4.5% of Vestal Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vestal Point Capital LP owned 0.58% of Globus Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 49.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,245,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $558,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732,959 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,537,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 300.4% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,033,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,327,000 after acquiring an additional 775,615 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 121.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,035,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,398,000 after purchasing an additional 566,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,903,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,890 shares of company stock worth $5,940,387 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of GMED opened at $65.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.24. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $67.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.