Vestal Point Capital LP Invests $8.72 Million in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,000. Arcutis Biotherapeutics accounts for 0.9% of Vestal Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vestal Point Capital LP owned 2.86% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 769.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 521,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 461,469 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $68,607.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $68,607.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,688.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,415 shares of company stock worth $285,850. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ARQT. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 4.7 %

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

