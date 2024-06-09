Vestal Point Capital LP Purchases Shares of 1,000,000 Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,780,000. Viridian Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.3% of Vestal Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 84,670 shares during the period. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 420.9% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 153,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 124,396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRDN. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.55.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VRDN opened at $12.17 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 23.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

