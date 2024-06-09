Vestal Point Capital LP Takes $14.92 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,919,000. Sanofi comprises 1.6% of Vestal Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.478 per share. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 74.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sanofi

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.