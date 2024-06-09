Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 214,239 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 4.2% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $284,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 18,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 12,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visa by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 296,627 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $77,227,000 after purchasing an additional 97,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,206,596 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,355,537,000 after purchasing an additional 90,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.
Visa Stock Up 0.6 %
Visa stock opened at $278.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.37 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.70.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
