Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 214,239 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 4.2% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $284,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 18,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 12,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visa by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 296,627 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $77,227,000 after purchasing an additional 97,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,206,596 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,355,537,000 after purchasing an additional 90,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Visa Stock Up 0.6 %

Visa stock opened at $278.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.37 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.70.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile



Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

