Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) and Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Head to Head Review

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) and Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vizsla Silver and Pan American Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.



Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vizsla Silver N/A -7.64% -7.48% Pan American Silver -6.68% 0.13% 0.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.5% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$10.23 million ($0.05) -32.40 Pan American Silver $2.32 billion 3.12 -$103.70 million ($0.46) -43.22

This table compares Vizsla Silver and Pan American Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vizsla Silver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pan American Silver. Pan American Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vizsla Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Vizsla Silver has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vizsla Silver and Pan American Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vizsla Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pan American Silver 0 1 5 0 2.83

Vizsla Silver currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.91%. Pan American Silver has a consensus price target of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.92%. Given Vizsla Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than Pan American Silver.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Vizsla Silver on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vizsla Silver



Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Pan American Silver



Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp. in April 1995. Pan American Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

