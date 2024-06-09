Vulcan Value Partners LLC Decreases Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 23,834 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned 2.65% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $45,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $218.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.49. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.78 and a 12-month high of $263.39.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.41. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.54 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on VRTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Virtus Investment Partners

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtus Investment Partners

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 7,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $1,845,324.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.