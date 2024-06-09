Vulcan Value Partners LLC Has $139.69 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC cut its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,383 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises about 2.0% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $139,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.1 %

CoStar Group stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.83. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

