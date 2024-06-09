Vulcan Value Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,365,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320,478 shares during the period. ABM Industries comprises approximately 0.9% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned about 2.17% of ABM Industries worth $61,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ABM Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.16. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.62.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at $896,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,643 shares of company stock worth $1,055,490. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

