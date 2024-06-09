VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 target price on the stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VYNE opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.31.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,874.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VYNE Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VYNE. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

