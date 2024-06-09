Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Lifted by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 45,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 101,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Walmart by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 46,497 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Walmart Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.88. 20,213,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,885,814. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.67. The firm has a market cap of $530.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock valued at $642,307,702 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

