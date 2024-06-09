Water Island Capital LLC Sells 127,684 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Water Island Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127,684 shares during the quarter. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRK. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter worth $27,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 39.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 20.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at $1,782,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,552,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,379,000 after buying an additional 78,818 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34. WestRock has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $54.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 101.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

