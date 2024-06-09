Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Holdings Increased by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.66% of Wave Life Sciences worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 461.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 65,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 7,373,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,236,000 after acquiring an additional 328,913 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

WVE stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.81. 286,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,404. The firm has a market cap of $711.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of -1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WVE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $96,437.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,292.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

