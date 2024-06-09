Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.32.

Shares of CNI opened at $124.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

