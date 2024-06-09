Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $30.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Couchbase from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $902.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $399,127.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $521,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,205,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $399,127.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,304 shares in the company, valued at $18,859,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,256 shares of company stock worth $2,268,200 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after buying an additional 227,828 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 4.9% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,768,000 after acquiring an additional 70,766 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at $9,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Couchbase by 346.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 204,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Couchbase by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

