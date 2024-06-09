Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $145.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FIVE. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Five Below from $176.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Five Below from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.33.

Shares of FIVE opened at $118.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.34. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $106.21 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Five Below by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Five Below by 55.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at $267,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

