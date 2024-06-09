WEMIX Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $458.45 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last week, WEMIX has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00001827 BTC on exchanges. WEMIX has a market cap of $458.45 million and $2.05 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 960,526,790 coins and its circulating supply is 362,121,079 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 960,463,137.1980003 with 362,050,881.35902023 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.27972099 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,272,066.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

