Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. lessened its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Westlake accounts for about 1.1% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Westlake worth $12,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,341. Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Trading Down 0.8 %

Westlake stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.84 and its 200 day moving average is $144.52. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $107.34 and a 1-year high of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. Vertical Research downgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Westlake from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

