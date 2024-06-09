Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Earns Buy Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $430.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $331.50.

Wingstop Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WING stock opened at $383.79 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $410.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total value of $295,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,431.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,093,000 after purchasing an additional 531,880 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 64.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,216,000 after acquiring an additional 422,727 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $103,899,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 29.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,520,000 after purchasing an additional 370,032 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $80,423,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

