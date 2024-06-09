WOW-token Trading 0% Higher This Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $221.06 million and approximately $1.82 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003597 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007200 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02210524 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $4.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

