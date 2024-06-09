XML Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA)

XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 6.77% of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DJIA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,388 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 125,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

DJIA stock remained flat at $22.00 during midday trading on Friday. 24,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.

