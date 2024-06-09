XML Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRQ)

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $1,146,000.

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April stock remained flat at $24.77 on Friday. 722 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69.

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (APRQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

