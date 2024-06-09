XML Financial LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.75. 13,289,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,181,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.66 and its 200-day moving average is $108.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

