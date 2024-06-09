XML Financial LLC Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,851 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 128.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,496 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $46,227,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,663 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $244,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.92.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.58. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $221.20 and a 52-week high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

