XML Financial LLC Purchases 6,399 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

XML Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.04. The company had a trading volume of 156,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,113. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $125.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

