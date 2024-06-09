XML Financial LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

EFA stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.27. 21,589,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,541,951. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $82.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

