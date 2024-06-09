XML Financial LLC Sells 1,316 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.6% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,065,000 after buying an additional 2,061,088 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,220,000 after purchasing an additional 314,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,188 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,826,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170,577. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average is $72.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $73.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

